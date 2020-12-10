Napier steps down as chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee Bill Napier has announced he is stepping down.

“I am very proud as Chairman in re-electing District Attorney Sandra Doorley, electing six Republican candidates to Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District, retaining the Republican Majority in the County Legislature, building a bi-partisan coalition in the County Legislature, and just this week, the return of Webster Supervisor Tom Flaherty to the GOP,” Napier said in a statement.

“These are the fruits of an excellent Republican team’s work. However, it is clear that the challenges facing us as a party, especially during the current pandemic, have given rise to the need for a fresh approach and new leadership at the Monroe County Republican Committee.”

Republican Bernie Iacovangelo, of Chill, is moving into the position.

Napier has served as the chairman since 2016. He’ll assist Republican efforts locally and serve as the Finger Lakes regional finance vice-chair with the New York State Republican Committee.

Iacovangelo, in addition to his leadership of the Chili Republican Committee, is an attorney and the co-founder and President of Faber Builders Inc. He will serve as acting Chairman of the Republican Committee pending official confirmation at a Convention of the County Committee convention within the next 45 days.