GOP announces George Mitris will challenge Morelle for Congressional seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle officially has a challenger to represent NY-25 in Congress.

The Monroe County Republican Committee announced early Monday morning that local businessman and attorney George Mitris would be kicking off his campaign.

Gates Republican Town Leader and former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini will be joining Mitris to help kick off the campaign. The campaign kickoff will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, at the Roger Robach Community Center in Rochester.

