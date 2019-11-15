Monroe County Legislature withdraws controversial CABLE Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a few days after a controversial law was proposed, the Monroe County Legislature has withdrawn it.

The CABLE (Checks and Balances for Legislative Equality) Act of 2019 was introduced by Republicans in a Legislative meeting Tuesday.

It was contained in a “Matters of Urgency” measure and would amend the Monroe County Charter to reduce the power and independence of the County Executive, and give more oversight to the GOP-led legislature.

“After feedback from the community and a discussion with the County Executive-elect Adam Bello, we have determined the best course of action is to wait until the new year so we may better work together on any amendments to the Charter or administrative code” said a letter from GOP Legislature leaders addressed to the County Clerk’s office.

It caused quite a stir, a lot of back and forth from both political parties, and plenty of press conferences — all of which has led the Legislature to withdraw the legislation.

It caused controversy because of the timing. Despite Republican officials saying many of the proposals had been put forth by their Democratic counterparts, the GOP-led legislature only introduced it one week after they lost the county executive office — for the first time since 1991.

