ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature is scheduled to hold a public meeting Tuesday with topics regarding pay raises and crime in Rochester.

Among the topics that will be discussed at the meeting will be the report from the Compensation Policy Commission. The report not only shows the current salaries of county officials but also gives them raises. If approved, these would be the first raises they get in over 20 years.

MCC’s budget proposal for the fiscal year of September 2023 to August 31, 2024. That proposed budget is $115,000,000 and a sponsor contribution from the county in the amount of $20,780,000.

It is also expected that the members of Uniting & Healing Through Hope of Monroe County will be speaking during the public forum. According to the group, they will be calling for the Legislature to be more involved in the community and do more to combat violence.

The Monroe County Legislature is expected to hold the meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.