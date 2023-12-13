ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a $1.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar looked surprised as there were no votes against the budget recorded after the debate.

Some said the budget did not go far enough to address needs such as affordable housing, but they all agreed to support the plan. Priorities such as increases in public safety with $20.5 million more for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to add more deputies.

Some legislators pointed to the economic development investments, which they say will help expand the tax base and raise more funds for services and programs. One lawmaker also described the budget as not having everything for everyone, but it is collaborative.

Legislator Steve Brew said that the state and federal governments could learn a lesson from Monroe County.

County Executive Adam Bello released a statement following the meeting, saying that the plan reflects Monroe County’s core values:

“Thank you to the Monroe County Legislature for unanimously passing my 2024 budget tonight. This plan reflects our core values: funding public safety initiatives, making wise investments in public health and wellness, training the workforce of today and tomorrow and ensuring that essential community infrastructure remains reliable — all while protecting taxpayers by keeping the tax levy flat and providing the single largest property tax rate decrease residents of this county have seen in more than three decades.”

This also came the evening the legislature meeting was interrupted by protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Some protestors cited the budget being in talks at that meeting as one of the reasons they attended. LaMar said the