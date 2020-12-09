Monroe County Legislature majority leader ‘surprised’ after Bello doesn’t sign budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Majority Leader Steve Brew said he was “surprised” after County Executive Adam Bello opted not to sign the county budget Tuesday night.

Republicans say the Democratic executive didn’t sign his own county budget after it was voted on and unanimously approved.

“I was a bit surprised to see that the county executive opted not to sign the budget after it was unanimously approved by the entire legislature,” Brew said in a Tuesday night press release. “It is my understanding that he has been presented with the approved budget and has 48 hours to act on it. The legislature stands ready to meet and consider all items that were put on hold.”

Bello’s office has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Republicans say that without Bello’s signature, items contingent upon the passage of the 2021 budget have been put on hold.

One of those items, a newly-proposed “Community Contingency Fund” which would provide up to $2.5 million for the GOP-led legislature. In a press release Tuesday night, Republicans said “The main purpose of this fund is to ensure that there is ample funding for the County Legislature to address the rapidly changing needs and circumstances of the entire Monroe County community.”

Monroe County Minority Leader Yversha Roman released a statement condemning the contingency fund Tuesday night, calling it a “Slush fund.”

“Tonight, the Democratic Caucus voted against a last-minute amendment introduced by the Republican Majority Leader that created a $2.5 million contingency fund for the legislature,” Roman said. “It is wrong to create an election-year slush fund during a pandemic. There is nothing to stop legislators from submitting legislation for their individual funding proposals. Instead, the GOP set up a pork barrel spending program during a time of crisis. With a 20-9 vote, moving forward it is our duty to collaborate with all legislators on the responsible use of this fund going forward.”

With Republican majority support, as well as votes from the Black and Asian Caucus of the legislature, the contingency was approved as a part of the budget, 20-9. Republicans said the vote on the entire budget passed unanimously, 29-0, which included the contingency fund.

Majority Leader Brew, and Legislature President Joe Carbone are scheduled to address media members Wednesday at 11 a.m. to further discuss budgetary matters.

