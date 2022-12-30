ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two vetoed maps and disagreements within political parties, the Monroe County Legislature agreed on a new district map Thursday evening.

Supporters call the new map a bi-partisan compromise — creating six majority-black districts, which was a key issue in the debate.

Some members who voted for the revised map warned that there could still be legal challenges due to the way the boundaries were created. Those who voted against the map say it is deceptive and could weaken the ability for people of color to elect lawmakers of their choice.

“Somehow, this map was crafted with a more political and less transparent process than the last one,” said Monroe County Legislator Albert Blankley. “The map we’re voting on tonight is an 11th-hour deal struck because at least three of the four parties at the negotiating table were uncomfortable working with a independent judicial arbiter. For those reasons, I remain steadfast in my position and will be voting no.”

After a vote of 27-2, the map will be presented to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello during a public hearing on January 5.