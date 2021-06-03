Monroe County Legislator violated ethics code by sending lewd photo to young woman, report finds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) violated the county’s code of ethics by sending a lewd photo to a young woman last year, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

Earlier this year, Flagler-Mitchell admitted he sent an inappropriate photo to a then 19-year-old woman last November. The county legislator said it was meant for his wife, and was sent to the woman on accident.

The young woman said the photo was “just the lower half of himself — nude.” She then went on to call for his resignation.

According to the ethics investigation (full report below), the young woman received a photo over Facebook Messenger of “an erect penis” last November.

According to the report, Flagler-Mitchell did not respond to efforts from the investigating team, so the report relied on interview summaries and materials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Last month, officials from the district attorney’s office announced they would not file criminal charges in regards to the inappropriate photo.

The Monroe County Ethics Board resumed its own investigation into the incident, to which they concluded Thursday that Flagler-Mitchell did violate the county’s ethics code. Specifically, the board found that Flagler-Mitchell violated section 45-13 of the code in regards to Course of Conduct, which states:

“Every officer or employee should endeavor to pursue a course of conduct which will not raise suspicion among the public that he is likely to be engaged in acts that are in violation of his trust. He should not use or attempt to use his official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for himself or others. He should not by his conduct give reasonable basis for the impression that any person can improperly influence him or unduly enjoy his favor in the performance of his official duties or that he is affected by the kinship, position or influence of any party or person.”

According to the investigative report, other woman reported receiving inappropriate photos from the county legislator:

“The District Attorney’s investigative file revealed that approximately 11 other women have reported receiving inappropriate or explicit messages and photos from Mr. Flagler-Mitchell. The majority of these third-parties requested anonymity, and although some women identified themselves to the investigators, none will be identified by name in this report.“

According to the ethics code, Flagler-Mitchell could be fined, suspended, or removed from office. From section 45-23 of the ethics code on Penalties for Offenses:

“Any contract willfully entered into by or with Monroe County or any agency thereof in which there is an interest prohibited by this chapter shall be null and void and wholly unenforceable. In addition to any penalty contained in any other provision of law, any person who shall knowingly and intentionally violate any of the provisions of this code may be fined, suspended or removed from office or employment, as the case may be, in the manner provided by law.“

Recommendations made from the investigative report found that:

“The Code of Ethics should expressly prohibit sexual harassment and sexual overtures.”

“The Code of Ethics should mandate truthfulness in connection with all legitimate investigations conducted by or on behalf of the County of Monroe.”

Flagler-Mitchell is currently the leader of the Black and Asian Caucus in the Monroe County Legislature, a Democratic coalition that has splintered from its own party to align with Republicans, causing a schism in the legislature.

Flagler-Mitchell has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Board of Ethics report

Monroe County Ethics Code: Standards of Conduct

