WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Matthew Terp (R-8) is stepping down.

Terp, whose district makes up the majority of Webster, made the announcement Tuesday in a Facebook post, citing ongoing health concerns as the reason.

According to the legislator, he stepped down officially after Tuesday’s meeting.

Terp was unable to campaign last year due to his health but he was still reelected by voters in November when he defeated Democrat Megan Thompson with 58% of the vote.

Terp says he is now at the point where he needs to focus more on the rehabilitation process, which is more demanding than he expected.

Terp was first appointed in 2015 and won reelection in 2019, and 2021. He served as Chairman of the Agenda/Charter Committee and Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Terp’s full statement:

“To the residents of District 8: This past November, even though I could not campaign due to my health, you overwhelmingly re-elected me to be your county legislator. I want to let you know that I have done my best to represent you as I am still dealing with significant health issues. The first few months of 2022 have been tough, as doctors have put me on different medicines attempting to slow my heart rate down. Unfortunately, the side effects of those medications made daily life more difficult, as it made me even more fatigued. I am now to the point where I will have to start spending more time focusing on my rehabilitation process than I initially expected, which will mean I will not have the time to give you the representation you deserve. Therefore, I am writing to let you know that I am once again stepping down as your legislator, and tonight will be my last Full Legislature meeting.

It has been my honor to represent you over the last six and a half years, and I will forever be grateful for the people I have met and the relationships I have made. But now, taking care of my health and family must come first. I want to thank you again for all of the support you have given my family and me as we have been going on this journey. Let’s continue to come together as a community and keep Webster Where Life Is Worth Living!”