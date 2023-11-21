ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new 24/7 SNAP hotline was announced Tuesday after recent criticisms made to Monroe County about the length of time it takes to process these cases.

County Executive Adam Bello said that people can call the hotline to check their case status, report income or address changes, card replacements, and general questions.

The new service, according to the county, can be reached by dialing (585)-753-2730.

“This SNAP hotline will help to ensure that people have answers to their SNAP questions promptly,” Bello said in a statement. “The new hotline will free up staff to allow for more direct communication and to better provide services to assist families in need.”

This comes after a recent statement was released by County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, who said she was concerned that the length of time to process SNAP cases leads to the county not fulfilling its obligations with these cases.

Barnhart says she received the following data from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, adding that the county is risking the health and well-being of residents.

According to the data Barnhart received, 49% of SNAP applications and 52% of TA applications were processed within 30 days.

“People who need help obtaining food and meeting other basic needs should not have to wait weeks for assistance,” said Barnhart. “They deserve to be treated with care and dignity — and putting them through this kind of uncertainty and stress is cruel.”

Bello says the hotline has already helped hundreds of callers in the first few days that it opened.