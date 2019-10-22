Monroe County GOP calling for investigation into Dem DA candidate’s campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Republican Committee is calling on the New York State Board of Elections to investigate the campaign of Democratic District Attorney candidate Shani Curry Mitchell.

Officials within the GOP committee say they have evidence that shows illegal activity from the Mitchell campaign, by violating state election laws in three different ways. They claim there was:

Illegal coordination

Unlawful employment of a campaign manager

Illegal use of campaign material

County Republicans say a public relations firm and the New York Justice and Public Safety PAC illegally coordinated advertisements.

They also claim Mitchell’s campaign manager was previously employed by the same PR firm, which violates state law.

Additionally, Republicans say pictures used in advertisements for Mitchell were allegedly provided or prepared by the Mitchell campaign, another violation of state law.

The Republican committee went on to say:

“Voters have a right to know that the candidate for district attorney Shani Mitchell doesn’t have the integrity because her campaign has engaged in a cover up or illegal coordination wit the Soros PAC.”

When asked for comment on the GOP’s allegations, Mitchell’s campaign said “We welcome any inquiry as we follow the law and have nothing to hide.”

Earlier this week, the candidates for Monroe County district attorney exchanged words over the content of advertisements from the Mitchell campaign. Mitchell denied paying for or approving the ads.