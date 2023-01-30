ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the deadline for first responder agencies to apply for ARPA funds has been extended to February 10.

Agencies such as fire protection districts and departments, ambulance, and advanced life support services can apply for ARPA funds to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bello.

In a statement, County Executive Bello said that the pandemic resulted in fire and emergency services dealing with short staff, equipment issues, and medical and administrative costs.

“These grants will help agencies recruit and retain staff and improve their service,” said Bello. “Our frontline fire and EMS providers were there when we needed them during the pandemic. This RFP will help them retool and plan for the future.”

According to Monroe County, eligible agencies that support a Request for Proposal must follow the following ARPA guidelines, which include workforce development, supporting and retaining public sector workers, effective delivery to improve the efficacy of public health, medical expenses, and COVID-19 mitigation.