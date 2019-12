LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — After coverage of the Canalside saga, the State Department of Homes and Community Renewal got involved. They worked with non-profit Providence Housing as a possible candidate to come in take over ownership of the park. Providence provides affordable housing for the 12 counties within the Diocese of Rochester.

"(Canalside Residents) are victims, truly," says Mark Greisbereger, Executive Director of Providence Housing. "I was very surprised people were living in those conditions," he says.