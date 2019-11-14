GOP vs. Bello: Republican response to controversial CABLE Act coming today

Editor’s note: The County Republican’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republicans in the Monroe County Legislature are being accused of trying to “urgently” pass a law that would drastically reduce the power of the county executive.

Today, GOP officials will address those criticisms. Monroe County Legislature Major Leader Brian Marianetti and Legislature President Dr. Joe Carbone will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. in the county office building to discuss the CABLE Act of 2019.

The CABLE (Checks and Balances for Legislative Equality) Act of 2019 was introduced by Republicans in a Legislative meeting Tuesday. It was contained in a “Matters of Emergency” measure and would amend the Monroe County Charter to drastically reduce the power and independence of the County Executive.

It’s become controversial because the GOP-led legislature decided to introduce this law only one week after Democrat Adam Bello defeated Republican Cheryl Dinfolo for Monroe County Executive. Bello slammed the proposal at a a press conference Wednesday.

“This is not acting in good faith,” Bello said Wednesday. “This is not how county government is supposed to work.”

Adam Bello addressing the media about the GOP proposed legislation to reduce the power of the county executive @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U8mb67CQIe — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 13, 2019

The law would skip the normal committee process and can be signed into law in December as a result, according to Monroe County Legislature Democratic Staff Director Denis O’Brien.

The Republicans maintain a majority on the county legislature, and if passed, Dinolfo would be able to sign the law before handing over power to Bello.

“The fact that they [Republicans] did it the way they did it is a demonstration to the public that they knew what they were doing is wrong,” Bello said Wednesday.

If the measure becomes law, Bello would lose his authority to create new positions and adjust county salaries. It would reduce Bello’s spending authority to $5,000 whereas Dinolfo was allotted up to $20,000 without legislature approval.

Bello’s budget would also be due a month earlier and the legislature would take away oversight on public works contracts and purchasing.

When sworn into office, Bello will be the second Democrat in the county’s history to hold the seat, the last one in 1991.

Marianetti released a statement Wednesday about the CABLE Act:

“The CABLE Act is an important step to ensure the Legislature will provide checks and balances to County government. This Legislation will allow important decisions to be fully vetted through the Legislative process and open to public input.

\This Legislation also ensures a smooth transition that allows all 29 Legislators to share their experience and knowledge with the new Administration. In fact, many of the pieces within this Legislation come from past proposals from the Minority. The Republican Majority looks forward to working with both the Minority and the incoming County Executive in 2020.”

