Monroe County executive fills five leadership positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced five new appointments to his administrative team on Monday.

Starting April 20, Thalia Wright will be the county’s new commissioner of human services. Wright has been the regional director for the state Office of Children and Family Services in the Westchester and Long Island Regional Office since July 2018. She previously worked in Monroe County as a child protective services caseworker, and as a child abuse prevention specialist with OCFS.

Irondequoit Police Chief Richard Tantalo will become Monroe County’s public safety director. Tantalo has been with the Irondequoit Police Department for more than 30 years, serving as chief since 2013.

Basil Barrett has been serving as the county’s director of financial services since February 24. Barrett worked for Xerox Corp. in Webster from 1989 to 2018, and recently worked as a financial consultant with FINENG Enterprises.

Ana Liss began working as the county’s economic development manager on February 10. She has been the managing director of business development for Greater Rochester Enterprise since 2016.

André L. Lindsay began serving as second deputy county attorney on February 10. Lindsay has been an attorney in the Labor & Employment department of Pullano & Farrow PLLC since 2017. He was named to the Rochester Business Journal’s Forty under 40 list in 2019.

Bello released a statement announcing the new appointments, saying in part, “These dedicated, experienced professionals stand ready to serve the community they love and make a meaningful impact as we strive to build a better future for all of Monroe County’s residents.”