Monroe County Executive-elect Adam Bello looking to restore public faith

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – Monroe County Executive-Elect Adam Bello takes office in just 41 days. The County Clerk edged out Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo by 6,000 votes.

Bello says he wants to keep his campaign promises. He is looking to address the opioid epidemic by continuing to work with local prevention resources and law enforcement and put together early intervention programs for infants and toddlers. Bello also wants to build a strong economy.

Selecting a transition team that shares his vision, the Monroe County Executive-elect says before he can make those changes he will focus on public trust.

“There has been a general sense of government being stuck and it’s just not impacting people’s lives that it should and working together and bringing people together,” said Bello. “I think we need to restore faith that the government can work again. That we can work for people regardless of who you are and who you know. “

Just after weeks of being voted into office Bello hit some rough waters with a proposed bill that would limit his power. He says he hopes they will be able to work together once he takes office.

It will be the first time a democrat has held the position in nearly three decades.