Monroe County Executive: All campaign trails lead to Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the biggest races to watch out for this Election Day is for Monroe County Executive.

It’s Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo facing off against Democratic challenger, and current county clerk, Adam Bello. Both camps said today, as their campaigns came to an end, that they are in it to win it.

Dinolfo says she’s confident the GOP will stay strong, and carry the majority in the county legislature as well.

“Here in Monroe County, we know how to get things done,” Dinolfo said. “We work with people on both sides of the aisle, and I’m looking forward to doing that over the next four years.

Bello says he’s proud of the campaign he’s run, keeping it positive.

“We decided to take our campaign and talk about the future,” Bello said. “So while other people might want to try and divide us, and our community, I want to bring people together.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. and once they close, News 8 will be going live on Facebook to monitor the returns. We’ll also have a politics professor from Nazareth College in studio to offer some insight on the races, as well as crews at both the Republican and Democratic watch parties.