ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a proposal to put $9.4 million towards continuing improving and repairing local parks. The $9.4 million is on top of the $7.2 million invested in these parks in 2022.

The $9.4 million is planned to go towards additions to parks throughout Monroe Country such as upgrades to golf courses in the county, adding kayak launches, improving accessibility, etc.

Bello held the press conference at the refurbished Wadhams Lodge at Powder Mills Park, which was the site of last year’s renovation project that included general restorations, repairs to restrooms, road repair, repavement, upgrades to lights, etc.

“Our residents deserve better than rundown lodges, washed-out roads, tired playgrounds, and scant amenities,” Bello said. “The added $9.4 million investment will restore the grounds and infrastructure as well as add modern improvements to make our parks second to none.”

A complete list of the proposed improvements to county parks is listed below: