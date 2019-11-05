Voter turnout: Monroe County morning voters up from 2015, 2011

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Elections Board has started to release Election Day voter turnout data.
As of 10:30 a.m.
A total of 8% — 2,320 of Monroe County registered voters came out to vote so far. That’s up from 7% in both 2015 and 2011.
In the city of Rochester, 524 residents already voted and 1,796 residents in the neighboring towns have cast their ballots as well.
10:30 a.m. voter turnout
Check back with News 8 as we will continue to update these numbers throughout Election Day.
More election coverage:
- Election Day 2019 voter guide: Every race, every candidate in Monroe County
- Election Day history: 147 years ago today Susan B. Anthony illegally voted
- Town hall with Monroe County District Attorney candidates Sandra Doorley and Shani Curry Mitchell
- Town Hall with Monroe County Executive candidate Adam Bello