Voter turnout: Monroe County morning voters up from 2015, 2011

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Elections Board has started to release Election Day voter turnout data.

As of 10:30 a.m.

A total of 8% — 2,320 of Monroe County registered voters came out to vote so far. That’s up from 7% in both 2015 and 2011.

In the city of Rochester, 524 residents already voted and 1,796 residents in the neighboring towns have cast their ballots as well.

10:30 a.m. voter turnout

