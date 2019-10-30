District Attorney candidates host Town Hall meetings today on News 8

Editor’s note: The live stream for the Monroe County District Attorney Town Hall will begin on this page at 4 p.m. EST Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By this time next week voters will have decided who will be Monroe County’s chief prosecutor, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, News 8 is giving you an in-depth look at the people in the race.

The candidates for District attorney are Republican incumbent Sandra Doorley, and Democratic challenger Shani Curry Mitchell.

Although early voting locations have been open since Saturday, for the first time in New York state history, all eyes are on Election Day — Tuesday, November 5.

To give voters a better understanding of the two candidates — who they are, what they stand for, and what they aim to accomplish if elected — we invited both Doorley and Curry Mitchell into our studio for a News 8 special Town Hall meeting.

The candidates discussed important DA-related topics, like criminal justice policy, including bail reform, discovery laws, marijuana, political ads, and much, much more in this wide-ranging, open-ended conversation.

Candidate bios

Elected in 2011, Sandra Doorley is the first female District Attorney in Monroe County history. In 2015, Doorley was re-elected to her second four-year term. Prior to assuming office, Doorley served the District Attorney’s Office with distinction for nearly twenty years, successfully prosecuting thousands of high profile criminal cases and compiling an impressive record of victories. After joining the office in 1992, Sandra Doorley served under two consecutive administrations in the following capacities:

Chief of the Felony DWI Bureau (2004-2005)

Deputy Chief of the Major Felony Bureau (2005-2008)

Second Assistant District Attorney (2008)

First Assistant District Attorney (2008-2011)

Homicide Bureau Chief (2008-2011)

In January 2011, Sandra Doorley was honored by the New York State District Attorney’s Association with the Robert M. Morgenthau Award in recognition for her “professional accomplishments, honesty, integrity and commitment to the fair and ethical administration of justice. In July of 2015, at the District Attorney’s Association of the State of New York Summer Conference, The New York State Prosecutor’s Training Institute awarded Sandra Doorley the Prosecutor of the Year Award. At the same conference, Sandra Doorley was sworn in as 3rd Vice-President of DAASNY. Sandra is now the President-Elect of DAASNY, placing her in line to be President in July of 2020.

Sandra Doorley is a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Law and performed her undergraduate studies at the University at Albany. She currently lives with her family in Webster.

Shani Curry Mitchell is a public servant and has been for her entire career. Born into a home of public servants, her parents, Archie and Annie Curry, taught her the importance of serving the community. Archie Curry served the people of Rochester for 17 years as a member of the Rochester Board of Education.

A native Rochesterian, Shani grew up on the city’s southwest side and attended Rochester City School District Schools. She is a proud graduate of Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School.​

Shani is a prosecutor with over thirteen years of experience. She began her career in Atlanta, Georgia at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. For two years, she prosecuted DUIs and domestic violence cases in the Office of the Clayton County Solicitor General. Most recently, for over five years, Shani worked in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.​

In addition to her hands-on experiences in the criminal legal system, Shani spent three years teaching undergraduates at SUNY Canton, as an assistant professor of criminal justice.

From May 2015 through December 2016, she served as President of the Rochester Black Bar Association. In addition, she is an active member of the Foundation of the Monroe County Bar Association. Shani is also a member of the Greater Rochester Association of Women Attorneys.

Shani supports her community, taking to heart the lessons learned from her parents. She coaches and mentors students with the Rochester Black Bar Association’s Mock Trial team. In addition, Shani is an active member of her church, First Genesis Baptist Church.

Shani earned her Bachelor of Mathematics from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. She obtained a Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee, Florida. Also, she earned a Masters in Criminal Justice from Boston University, in Boston, Massachusetts. Shani is married to her husband Danny, and together they have five children: Zuri, Dejah, Asani, Miles, and Amari.