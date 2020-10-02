Monroe County District Attorney to make announcement on New York State Board of Elections investigation

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to make an announcement regarding a New York State Board of Elections investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but there has been an ongoing high-profile elections investigation in Rochester for years.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been the focus of a New York State Board of Elections investigation into allegations of financial interactions between a political action committee that supported Warren’s re-election bid for mayor and her campaign committee.

According to 2017 expenditures of Warren’s political action committee, Warren for a Stronger Rochester PAC, $30,000 was transferred from the PAC to her committee, Friends of Lovely Warren.

New York State has strict rules forbidding PACs and committees from coordinating. Warren’s campaign claims the money was earmarked for Friends of Lovely Warren, but was accidentally placed in the PAC account through a “PayPal error.”

All of this was happening in a contested mayoral primary when Warren was running for re-election against Rachel Barnhart and James Sheppard.

Last month, Monroe County prosecutors were scheduled to present their case to a grand jury. In August, WXXI radio host Evan Dawson said he had been subpoenaed and was asked to confirm information for a grand jury.

Dawson’s subpoena follows reports of a number of other subpoenas all seemingly attached to a case being built by Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, a Republican.

“It was made clear to me that they [DA’s office] view some of her statements on that program [Connections with Evan Dawson] as relevant to their investigation,” Dawson said.

Warren’s attorney Joe Damelio has consistently said he has yet to hear from the District Attorney’s office regarding this case.

That same week, during a press conference about introducing city residency requirements to the Rochester Police Department, Mayor Warren responded to a question on the topic saying:

“I just think that this was a complaint done in my re-election campaign from 2017. We’re now in 2020 and this has just come to fruition. Ask yourself why? Come January I’ll be running for re-election and I believe this a political witch hunt. I think that it’s wrong, and I think that people have overstepped here, and my attorney’s plans on defending me to the fullest extent of the law. I think that it is imperative that the people in this community understand what is going on here and I would hope that our media would go and do their research and look into this. We are talking about something that happened or alleged to happen four years ago. All of a sudden now its coming to fruition right before I get ready to run for re-election. Ask yourself who is running against me and who are they tied to.”

