ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new $1.34 billion budget for Monroe County was passed unanimously Tuesday night, officials announced. Within that, $98 million in federal funding given under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been earmarked for 40 “programs and projects that serve our community’s greatest needs,” County Executive Adam Bello said.

The general budget provides significant funding to the following:

Public safety and public health ($56.3 million)

A public safety fund ($4 million)

Workforce and economic development ($40.6 million)

Community infrastructure and sustainability ($2.1 million)

Ongoing COVID-19 response ($20 million)

Broadband internet improvements ($20 million)

In a statement, Legislature President Sabrina Lamar also highlighted a raise for employees working in social services, as well as increased funding for the arts, especially in areas of need.

Officials also highlighted efforts to keep property taxes low, and that the budget increase is 3% below inflation.

ARPA

Out of many applicants, 40 projects — that align with the general budget’s four main focus areas — were chosen to receive a slice of $98 million as part of the Bring Monroe Back initiative. In total, Monroe County received $144 million in ARPA funding.

“This money will […] serve our veterans, residents of underserved neighborhoods, children, people seeking workforce training, vulnerable senior citizens, at-risk youth, families and small business owners,” Bello said.

Organizations that received funding include the Willow Domestic Violence Center ($1.5 million), the Veterans Outreach Center ($1.9 million), and workforce development initiative and behavior health support program “The Hive” ($5.8 million).

Funding under the Bring Monroe Back initiative was decided from a variety of community surveys, public forums, and other testimonies. The money will be doled out over the course of four years, and is expected to be finalized in contracts no sooner than March 1, 2023.