Meet James Smith, Rochester’s new interim mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has a new mayor, but only for a month.

Former Mayor Lovely Warren’s resignation took effect at midnight, and her deputy mayor, James Smith, will oversee operations at City Hall until Mayor-elect, and current City Councilman, Malik Evans is sworn in on January 1, 2022. Evans ran unopposed after defeating Warren in June’s Democratic primary.

“We’re at a crossroads in our community, there’s obviously a transition coming with the new mayor and we have a sort of added wrinkle now of a different transition,” Smith told News 8 last month after Warren submitted her resignation.

Smith has served as Deputy Mayor for the Warren administration since. He says his true task and duty now is to make sure the citizens here are served and the quality of life here stays intact when it comes to basic services.

“I signed up for this, and when I signed up for this, I signed up for all of it. I believe I have a duty and I intend to carry that out,” he said.

Smith said he’s focused on making sure that there is a smooth transition in January for presumptive mayor Malik Evans.

“Because his success will be the success for the City and for all of us who live in the City,” he said.

Smith is a public school graduate, then going to SUNY Oswego for higher education. Throughout his career, he has worn many hats over the years serving the public; working for Seneca County, Monroe County, the City, the Water Authority, and even a regional director for Congress.

Warren resigned after accepting a plea deal in October that resolved multiple felonies, including campaign finance violations connected to her 2017 re-election bid.

Terms of the plea also resolved another set of criminal charges against the mayor. Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, were each handed three different charges after a pistol and rifle were found in their home where their daughter was left alone in May.