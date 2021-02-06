Mayor Warren wins support of City Democratic Committee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Saturday that she has earned the support of the City Democratic Committee for a third term to serve the people of Rochester. Warren won with more than 62 percent of the vote.

“I’m honored that my fellow Democratic leaders have recognized our progress in achieving equity by creating more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and greater educational opportunities. With their support, we’ll overcome the challenges that remain and continue to get the job done by realizing and implementing our Equity and Recovery Agenda,” Warren said. “I look forward to sharing our positive message and plan for continued growth and success with all of Rochester.”

Under Warren, Rochester created more jobs and doubled private investment in our city compared to the eight years before she took office. She helped build or renovate nearly 4,000 affordable homes for over 9,000 residents.

Furthermore, Warren created the Person in Crisis Team to provide a non-police and compassionate response to help people in need, ensured that police officers have and use Body-Worn Cameras, and helped create Rochester’s Police Accountability Board.

Warren’s Equity and Recovery Agenda includes eleven concrete proposals to address historic racism and inequality, including the “Housing First” trust fund, an emergency fund to help those in need and police reforms.

“Together, Rochester has made progress toward overcoming the historic and structural racism and inequities that have held our City back. We now have the opportunity to recover together from not only the pandemic, but from the hatred that has driven us apart. I’m proud to be a Mayor with a plan to bring us together. And, I will continue to work everyday in partnership to achieve our goal of equity for everyone,” Warren said. “Today is just the start of our work to share our record and our agenda throughout the City,” said Mayor Warren. “I’m excited to have our campaign hit the streets and responsibly share our message of progress and hope with every resident of Rochester.”