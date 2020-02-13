Mayor Lovely Warren endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although he’s yet to compete in a primary or caucus, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s choice for president.

Warren endorsed the billionaire businessman Thursday according to Bloomberg’s office.

“We’re at a critical juncture in our democracy,” Warren said in a statement released by Bloomberg’s office on Thursday.

“As mayor of Rochester, the third largest city in New York, I have made difficult decisions and said things in the moment that, given the opportunity, I would do differently today. But I have always kept working to improve our city for everyone. That’s exactly what Mike Bloomberg did as mayor of the most diverse city in the world. And, this is what Mike will do as president to put our country back on track and restore Americans’ faith in our government.”

Bloomberg has spent months building his campaign around Super Tuesday, where many delegate-rich states will make their choice for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Although he’s received no delegates to date, Bloomberg has cast a large shadow over the primary process. He doubled his ad spending after chaos ensued in the Iowa caucus.

Despite not being on the ballot, Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community as a write-in candidate.