ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans will be holding a press conference to unveil the latest findings in a gun trace data report that was commissioned back in 2021.

This conference comes after a triple shooting left three teens hospitalized. In a press conference the following day updating on the incident, Mayor Evans discussed how many crimes in the city either have minors as victims or perpetrators and that family court needs to take action to keep them out of trouble.

Following the conference, Monroe County revealed the Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS). According to county officials, JEDS is described as a workaround that takes place between when a juvenile is arrested and their court appearance. It would reduce the timeline from one week to two hours to aid youth.

