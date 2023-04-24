ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans announced that the City of Rochester will be participating in a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia after recent thefts in the city.

Mayor Evans said that Kia and Hyundai vehicles made before 2021 do not have certain anti-theft immobilizers to prevent thefts. He said that he is frustrated because they are affordable vehicles and are affecting many car owners.

Rochester Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley said that they are looking for Hyundai and Kia to correct the problem and for reimbursement.

“These manufacturers knowingly made, distributed, and marketed these cars with serious security flaws,” said Mayor Evans. “They have failed to move quickly to solve the problem for thousands of car owners.”

According to Chief David Smith, to date, there have been 403 Kias have been stolen and 386 Hyundais were stolen. All other makes combined are only 274, Chief Smith said. In total, in 2023, there have been 1,063 stolen vehicles in Rochester. In 2022, at this time, there were 387 stolen vehicles.

In addition, Chief Smith said there have been 20 smash-and-grabs in Rochester using vehicles. 19 of these involved a Kia and a Hyundai. Chief Smith also noted the incident that occurred at Franklin High School.

A TikTok video went viral last summer that showed an exploit in certain Hyundai and Kia models that would allow anyone to steal them.

“They have been installing immobilizers in their higher-end vehicles for over a decade, but it appears they chose profits over safety when it came to the models driven by those who couldn’t afford the higher-end models,” said Kingsley.

“We do this on behalf of the senior citizen who has her car taken from in front of her house, even though she locked all the doors and did the things that she was supposed to do,” Mayor Evans said. “We do this on behalf of the mother who can’t get to work on time or to the daycare center to pick her child up.

Due to these thefts, some police departments are offering free steering wheel locks for drivers of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. AAA also formed a partnership with Hyundai to help insure certain vehicles.

Full Press Conference: