ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans joined city leaders Monday morning to discuss public safety in Rochester, while also launching the “Choose Wisdom” campaign.

Mayor Evans provided a quarterly update on Rochester’s crime prevention plans and anti-violence activities.

The mayor began by saying that shootings and homicides have gone down since the gun violence state of emergency began. He added that the state of emergency is being extended again because one shooting is too much, and he will continue to extend it.

According to Evans, shootings have decreased by 26.1% from last year, the number of individuals shot declined by 28.19%, and individuals killed by gun violence are down 45.16%.

RPD Chief David Smith added that they have removed over 400 illegal firearms from the streets and charged 281 people with criminal possession of an illegal weapon.

Despite the decrease, Mayor Evans says that car thefts are the city’s biggest challenge, adding that the amount of young people involved in these thefts is too many and that Hyundai and Kia are still a large amount of the cars stolen.

“When you have individuals who have their cars stolen and they can’t make it to a dialysis appointment, that’s a problem,” said Evans. “When a parent can’t get to work or to pick up their child on time, that’s a problem.”

Chief Smith added that there have been 251 arrests in relation to car thefts — 137 were adults, 27 juveniles that were sent to City Court, and 87 juveniles that were sent to family court.

He touched upon the summer programs and R-Centers are helping in preventing young people from committing violent crimes, encouraging parents to get their kids involved in these programs and activities.

Victor Saunders, the advisor for violence prevention, also discussed the “Choose Wisdom” campaign, which aims at raising awareness and undermining negative vibes from the community. A video was provided that the city hopes will stick with adults and kids to choose wisdom over violence.

Mayor Evans also encourages people to continue to reach out through ReportIt and by contacting the Mayor’s Office.