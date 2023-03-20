ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans signed a proclamation on Thursday extending the gun violence state of emergency through April 2023.

This has been the eighth time that Mayor Evans extended the state of emergency, which was first proclaimed in July 2022 after several firearm-related homicides in Rochester.

According to Mayor Evans’ proclamation, as of last Thursday, there were 26 shooting victims and 10 homicides this year, compared to 339 shooting victims and 76 homicides in 2022. Mayor Evans said this was the reason for the extension.

The most recent shooting in the City of Rochester occurred last Thursday evening when one man was shot on Charwood Circle, with police saying that the shooting may have occurred during a robbery attempt.

You can read the Mayor’s full proclamation in the PDF below: