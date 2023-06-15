ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans announced that he is once again extending the gun violence state of emergency for the 11th time.

In a proclamation on Wednesday, Mayor Evans said that there have been over 100 shooting victims and there have been 20 homicides in Rochester this year. Comparatively, 2022 saw over 300 shooting victims and 76 homicides.

The emergency order is set to last until July 14, 2023 — unless Mayor Evans extends the order again. If extended again, the state of emergency would be a year old.

Mayor Evans first announced the emergency order back in July 2022. During the announcement, he described the violence at the time as “depravity and cowardice.”