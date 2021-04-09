Local legislators push for bicycle safety bill

ROCHETER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Monroe County legislators are pushing a bill designed to make it safer for cyclists on the road.

The bill is named after Carrie Ray — a Brockport teacher who was struck and killed by a passing truck while she was riding her bicycle on Sweden Walker Road in 2019.

Under ‘Carrie Ray’s Law’, vehicles would have to pass bicycles at a minimum distance of 3 feet.

The bill was written by Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D, 21) and Jackie Smith (R,2) and will be introduced next Tuesday.