Local legislators push for bicycle safety bill

Local Politics
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHETER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Monroe County legislators are pushing a bill designed to make it safer for cyclists on the road.

The bill is named after Carrie Ray — a Brockport teacher who was struck and killed by a passing truck while she was riding her bicycle on Sweden Walker Road in 2019.

Under ‘Carrie Ray’s Law’, vehicles would have to pass bicycles at a minimum distance of 3 feet.
The bill was written by Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D, 21) and Jackie Smith (R,2) and will be introduced next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss