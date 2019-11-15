Legislature directory: How to contact your representative about the CABLE Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A law proposed by Republicans in the Monroe County Legislature has caused a political stir this week.

The CABLE (Checks and Balances for Legislative Equality) Act of 2019 was introduced by Republicans in a Legislative meeting Tuesday (full legal document available below). It was contained in a “Matters of Emergency” measure and would amend the Monroe County Charter to reduce the power and independence of the County Executive, and give more oversight to the GOP-led legislature.

Republican officials defended the proposal Thursday, saying many of the measures they put forth in the law were initially introduced by Democrats in the past, but the issue is controversial due to the timing of the proposal — one week after the Republicans lost the County Executive office for the first time since 1991.

Past coverage:

Democratic Monroe County Executive-elect Adam Bello said this Republican proposal is a “power grab” and “an abuse.”

“This is not acting in good faith,” Bello said Wednesday. “This is not how county government is supposed to work.”

Republicans in the Legislature said it’s strictly a balance of power issue.

“We were voted in as the majority, the people kept us as the majority — we can’t lose our teeth, we have to have some power to govern,” said Monroe County Legislature President Dr. Joe Carbone said Thursday.

However you feel about this controversial law, you have the ability, and right, to voice your opposition or support for it directly to your Representative at the county level.

District Legislators: Link to contact info

Monroe County Legislature District Map

CABLE Act of 2019