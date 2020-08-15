Lawmakers continue to butt heads over Board of Elections commissioner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today a judge urged the Monroe County Legislature to vote to appoint a new Board of Elections commissioner. Last month the Monroe County Democratic Committee recommended Rochester City Council Member Jackie Ortiz to be the BOE commissioner, leaving the legislature 30 days to vote — but it hasn’t happened yet.

Responses from the currently divided democratic legislature are pouring in, and things are getting even more heated.

One side is a group of at least seven democratic legislators who want to vote to appoint a board of elections commissioner as soon as possible, noting an important election coming up.

Dave Garretson, former MCDC chair, was involved in getting Rochester City Council Member Jackie Ortiz recommended.

Here’s what he had to say after a hearing today where a judge urged the legislature to vote.

“No more stalling, and no more excuses. Make the appointment, or don’t, but have the vote. Do it right away. Schedule a special session and do it. We cannot afford to wait any longer. a big election is coming,” said Garretson.

Petitioner Nick Coffee also had words, saying, “With fewer than 90 days left to organize an election, Ms. Ortiz is faced with a gargantuan task. Further delay only serves to increase the likelihood that local voters will be denied their right to have elections competently executed.”

On the flip side, Democratic Minority Leader Vince Felder is calling the process behind the appointment of a board of elections commissioner unfair, and says he wants it re-done, while other democrats are saying the process was done the right way.