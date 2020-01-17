Jen Lunsford running for New York State Assembly as Democrat

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Jen Lunsford is running for the 135th district seat of the New York State Assembly this year.

Lunsford will run as a Democrat. She is an attorney and community volunteer who resides in Penfield with her family, and she previously ran for the New York State Senate in 2018, ultimately losing to Sen. Rich Funke for the 55th district. Funke has announced he is not running for re-election this year.

“In 2018, my State Senate race helped create a shift among the regional electorate,” Lunsford said in a press release. “We’re seeing a hunger for new ideas and a passionate desire for truly representative officials who actively listen to the full range of voices in our community.

Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) has endorsed Lunsford the Assembly seat.

“I was proud and privileged to serve as Majority Leader of the New York State Assembly—and I know that Jen has the skills and the passion, and the knowledge necessary to be an effective legislator,” Morelle said in a press release. “Jen wil lbe a dedicated advocate for our community in Albany and I am proud to endorse her candidacy for the Assembly and look forward to working with her in the days ahead.”

Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo (D-136) also endorsed Lunford.

“Jen Lunsford has demonstrated the humility and courage we need in our elected leaders in Albany, Romeo said in a press release. “As the only mother with school-age children currently in our local State Delegation, I am beyond thrilled to be passing this important torch to Jen to carry the voices of the 135th, Monroe County and all of the Finger Lakes Region to the Democratic Conference of the NYS Assembly.”

The 135th district seat is currently held by Mark Johns, a Republican and lifelong resident of Webster, who has held the position since 2010.

The 135th district covers East Rochester, Perinton, Webster, Penfield, and Fairport.