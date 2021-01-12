Irondequoit Supervisor Seeley to not seek re-election in 2021

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley announced on Tuesday that he is not seeking re-election this year.

Seeley has served as supervisor for the town since 2016. In a statement, he thanked the community for its support during his time.

“From redeveloping the Mall to fighting the COVID pandemic, I feel that Irondequoit Town Hall has demonstrated what Government can accomplish when it has the mindset that failure is unacceptable.”

Full statement from Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley:

“As we commence the annual political process, it is necessary for every incumbent to now inform their community whether they intend to run for reelection. And after much thought and discussion with my family, I have made the decision not to seek another term as Supervisor of the Town of Irondequoit.

As such, 2021 will be my final year at Town Hall. I hope to further my career in a role that helps advance the public good, for both Irondequoit and the broader community.

This has been the best job I have ever held, and likely ever will, for that matter. The past five years have afforded me the daily opportunity to work on behalf of my beloved hometown. It has been a humbling and exciting experience, one that I have never taken for granted.

When I assumed this role, Irondequoit had begun to turn a corner, thanks, in part, to the good work of my predecessor, Adam Bello. I am fully confident that when people now think of Irondequoit, the hardships and missed opportunities of our past are no longer what first comes to mind. Rather, they see a community making great progress, one that is looking its challenges in the eye and always seeking to better itself.

Through hard work and perseverance, we have changed the narrative about Irondequoit and allowed the people of this Town to tell their own story. And for that, the Irondequoit community should be very proud of itself.

I will be forever appreciative to my colleagues on the Town Board for their counsel and support, as well as my wonderful staff at Town Hall who consistently stand out for their hard work and effectiveness. And of course, I will always remain grateful to the people of Irondequoit, my community, for providing me with this opportunity. I cherish every conversation, every interaction – even those that may end in mutual disagreement. You have restored my faith in government’s ability to help others, and Irondequoit Town Hall will always hold a special place in my heart because of it.

Thank you.”