Here’s how Rochester-area representatives voted on impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — House lawmakers gathered Wednesday to vote on an article of impeachment for President Donald Trump, ultimately passing it with 232 voting in favor and 197 voting against.

Along with hundreds of federal legislators, representatives from the Rochester area cast their votes on impeachment.

Joe Morelle (D-25) voted to impeach President Trump, arguing the impeachment needed to happen to hold the president accountable for last week’s riot at the Capitol Building.

“He precipitated an attack on the United States Capitol, on the Article 1 branch of government, the United States Congress,” said Morelle, “and I think there needs to be accountability for that.”

The vote was largely along party lines, with the notable exception of John Katko (R-24), who voted to impeach the president, one of only ten Republicans to do so.

“I think snap impeachment is not the way to go,” said Tom Reed (R-23). “It is not substantively the right thing to do in regards to not having an investigation, not respecting due process rights.”

Reed has advocated other avenues of admonishing the president’s rhetoric, such as censure.

Chris Jacobs (R-27) did not vote to impeach the president. Jacobs, who assumed the 27th congressional seat in a June special election was re-elected in November.

The next step in the impeachment process is a trial in the Senate, although it is unclear when a trial and a decision would happen.