Henrietta Town Supervisor debate, streaming live tonight

Incumbent Stephen Schultz (left) is going against the challenger Kenneth H. Breese (right) in the race for Henrietta Town Supervisor. (News 8 WROC Photo)

Editor’s note: The live stream for the Henrietta Town Supervisor debate will begin on this page at 7:30 p.m. EST.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Tonight at 7:30 p.m. we will be live streaming a debate between the two candidates running for Henrietta Town Supervisor.

Election Day is less than a month away, and this web-only debate will offer Henrietta voters a close-up look at the candidates who are running for the chance to run their town.

The incumbent, Stephen Schultz (Democratic, Working Families, Libertarian parties) is going against the challenger Kenneth Breese (Republican, Conservative, Independence parties).

The event will be moderated by Adam Chodak, and only available on News 8 WROC’s website, Rochesterfirst.com.

