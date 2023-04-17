ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans announced that he is extending the gun violence state of emergency for the ninth time.

The state of emergency was first proclaimed in July 2022 in response to the multiple homicides in Rochester caused by shootings. Mayor Evans said that, as of Monday, April 17, there have been 41 shooting victims and 11 homicides in Rochester in 2023.

In comparison, according to Mayor Evans, there have been 339 shooting victims and 76 homicides.

The most recent shooting death in the City of Rochester happened this prior weekend. On Saturday evening, 45-year-old Jose Arroyo was found by police on the sidewalk of Wilkins St. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.