Greece councilman Michael Barry Jr. announces bid for State Senate

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Town Councilman Michael Barry Jr. will run for the New York State Senate as a Republican this year.

A press release from the Monroe County Republican Committee said Barry Jr. will make his formal announcement Friday afternoon at Breathe Yoga on Long Pond Road.

The current holder of the seat, State Sen. Joe Robach announced in December he wouldn’t be seeking re-election this year.

On the Democratic side, Jeremy Cooney is running for the same seat.

Biography via Greece Town Board

First Ward Councilman Michael Barry, Jr. has a long history of public service. He has worked at the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau for nearly four years and currently serves as its Executive Director.

Councilman Barry also has served as Clerk of the Monroe County Legislature and was a Greece Town Councilman from 2006-2009. He is a former high school English teacher and varsity basketball coach. He attended Niagara University where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Mike lives in Greece with his wife and two children.