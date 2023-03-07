Editor’s Note: Governor Hochul’s press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 11:45 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul will be in Rochester Tuesday morning at the Boys and Girls of Rochester on Genesee Street.

According to the governor’s schedule, she will be highlighting public safety proposals in the executive budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Back in February, the governor visited Rochester to outline the investments from the budget for the Finger Lakes region. During the press conference, Hochul said that $337 million would be spent to prevent gun violence and to create programs to reduce gang violence.

Hochul’s visit also comes two days after several people were seriously injured after a trampling incident at a GloRilla concert at the Main Street Armory. Two people have died from the incident, one remains in critical condition, and seven were injured.

Governor Hochul’s press conference will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story