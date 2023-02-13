Editor’s note: Governor Hochul’s budget announcement will be live-streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul will be in Rochester Monday morning to discuss investments in the 2024 executive budget for the Finger Lakes region.

Governor Hochul will be going over some of her spending priorities at The Theater at Innovation Square at 10:30 a.m.

Near the beginning of February, Hochul delivered her spending blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. She announced initiatives such as improving the criminal justice system, preventing gun violence, addressing mental health issues, housing, and education.

Some Republicans have voiced concern and criticism of the governor’s plans. Monroe County Executive Candidate Mark Assini said that Hochul intercepted the money intended to go towards Medicaid for these plans.

Republicans in Albany will be presenting their own budget goals and will be further discussing Hochul’s proposal for 2024.