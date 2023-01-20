ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini will be running for Monroe County executive as a Republican, News 8 confirmed Friday.

Assini served as Gates town supervisor from 2010 to 2018. In 2014 and 2016, he unsuccessfully ran for Congress against Democrat Louise Slaughter.

After stepping down in 2018, Assini took a job in the private sector.

The county executive serves a 4-year term. Incumbent and Democrat Adam Bello took office in 2020 after winning the 2019 election — the second Democrat in the county’s history to hold the seat.

Bello has announced his intention to run for re-election, although he has not made a formal announcement.

Assini is scheduled to make a formal announcement regarding his campaign on Monday.