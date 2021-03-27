Former Rochester City Councilmember Robert ‘Bob’ Stevenson dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester announced on Saturday that former City Councilmember Robert “Bob” Stevenson has died.

The Rochester native served on City Council for 20 years until 2007, when he chose to not seek re-election.

Stevenson is well-known for the work he accomplished in the Charlotte region.

A plaque honoring him and his wife, Mary, is located on a trail named after the couple at the Maplewood Rose Garden.

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren Regarding the Passing of Former City Councilmember Robert “Bob” Stevenson:

“Bob Stevenson was a true community servant who was known by all for his kindness and generosity. I join the many who remember him fondly in reflecting on all he accomplished for our City, his neighbors and his students. His memory will continue to serve as an inspiration to all of us to put the needs of others first as he did throughout his life. I am sure that he gone to join his beautiful wife, Mary, who devoted himself to until her passing. They were truly a beautiful couple. I extend my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones that I know span across all of Rochester and beyond. Rest in peace, Bob, and thank you.”