End of an era: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s last day in office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s final day in office.

Warren’s resignation, part of a plea deal she agreed to last month, takes effect December 1, at which time Deputy Mayor James Smith will be sworn in as acting mayor. Although his term will last only a month, Smith says he’s prepared to take on the mayoral duties he’s facing.

“We are at a crossroads in our community,” Smith said. “There’s obviously a transition coming with a new mayor and we have sort of an added wrinkle now, but you know, I signed up for this when I signed up for all of it. I believe I have a duty and I intend to carry that out.”

Mayor-elect, and current City Councilman, Malik Evans, will be sworn in on January 1, 2022, after handedly defeating Warren in June’s Democratic primary. Evans was unopposed in November’s General Election.

Warren served as mayor since January 2014, and was re-elected in 2017.

Prior to being mayor, Warren served on Rochester City Council from 2007 through 2013, and was elected as Council President in 2010, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in the Council’s history.

Warren was the first woman to become Rochester mayor, and the city’s youngest mayor in modern times. She was born and raised in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood.

Some of the mayor’s accomplishments include instituting police worn body cameras for the Rochester Police Department, and shepherding downtown development, including oversight of the ROC the Riverway project.

While in office, she also faced criticism and calls for her resignation due to City Hall’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death and the events that followed, including a revolving door for the position of Rochester Police Chief with four acting police chiefs since last September in the city.

After Warren’s guilty plea in October, she posted on Facebook that she is “leaving the past behind and looking forward to a brighter future. With the resignation, Warren still doles have her license to practice law in New York state.

Warren and two assistants —Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris— were accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 campaign. They each faced two charges; scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law — both of which are class E felonies.

Terms of the plea will also resolve another set of criminal charges the mayor is currently facing. Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, were each handed three different charges after a pistol and rifle were found in their home where their daughter was left alone in May.