Election Day history: 147 years ago today Susan B. Anthony illegally voted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On November 5, 1872, Susan B. Anthony cast her vote on Election Day — illegally.

She was arrested for that effort, but her courage blazed a trail and she would become an icon of the women’s suffrage movement.

This Day in History: Light rain this morning at Susan B. Anthony gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY. It was on November 5, 1872 when Anthony illegally voted, resulting in her arrest. 48 years after that, women were allowed to vote. #ElectionDay @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3JFCCYZja3 — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 5, 2019

Nearly 50 years after her illegal vote and subsequent arrest, 48 years to be exact, women would be allowed to vote legally in the United States.

Today, and on all Election Days, we celebrate Susan B. Anthony as a champion of human rights and Democratic freedom, which is why her gravesite in Mount Hope Cemetery is an annual destination for November voting season.

Next year marks both the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.

