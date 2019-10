Election Day 2019 voter guide: Every race, every candidate in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election day is less than one month away and there are some pivotal county, city, and town positions up for grabs.

Before heading to the polls, you may have a couple questions about your voter status. Below is a list of resources to help get answers to those commonly asked questions about voting.

The following is a complied list of the candidates running for public office. The list was provided by the Monroe County Board of Elections and was last updated July, 30, 2019.

County Executive

Adam J. Bello (Democratic/Working Families)

Cheryl Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

In June’s primary, Incumbent Republican Cheryl Dinolfo beat the Democratic challenger, and current Monroe County Clerk, Adam Bello with 55 percent of the vote. The two candidates faced off in a primary despite being from different political parties for a chance to grab another line on the ballot for the general election. Although they will square off again in a few months, the Independence Party nominee is often an early indication of how independent voters will sway come November.

County Court Judge (2)

Karen Bailey Turner (Democratic/Working Families)

Michael L. Dollinger (Democratic/Independence)

Kyle R. Steinebach (Republican/Conservative)

John L. DeMarco (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Libertarian/Independence)

District Attorney

Shani C. Mitchell (Democratic/Working Families)

Sandra J. Doorley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

County Legislator Races:

1st District

Amanda S. Genaux-Hauser (Democratic)

Ed Wilt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

2nd District

Karen P. LoBracco (Democratic/Working Families)

Jackie Smith (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

3rd District

Marvin L. Stepherson (Democratic/Working Families)

Tracy A. DiFlorio (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

4th District

Josh J. Mack, Jr. (Democratic/Working Families)

Frank Allkofer (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

5th District

Terry Daniele (Democratic/Working Families)

Karla F. Boyce (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

6th District

Dan Maloney (Democratic/Working Families/Libertarian)

Fred Ancello (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

7th District

James F. Leary, Jr. (Democratic/Working Families)

Brian E. Marianetti (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

8th District

Megan K. Thompson (Democratic/Working Families)

Matthew D. Terp (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

9th District

Catherine Dean (Democratic/Working Families)

Paul Dondorfer (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

10th District

Howard S. Maffucci (Democratic/Working Families)

11th District

Joshua I. Foladare (Democratic/Working Families)

Sean M. Delehanty (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

12th District

Steve Brew (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

13th District

Michael B. Yudelson (Democratic/Working Families)

Matthew T. Borkowski (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

14th District

Justin F. Wilcox (Democratic)

15th District

Butch Fitzsimmons (Democratic/Working Families)

George J. Hebert (Republican/Conservative/Independent)

16th District

Lorie Lachiusa Barnum (Democratic)

Joe Carbone (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Libertarian/Independence)

17th District

Joseph D. Morelle, Jr. (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Gregory J. Devlin (Republican/Conservative)

18th District

John B. Baynes (Democratic/Working Families)

Kara C. Halstead (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

19th District

Gino M. Nitti (Democratic/Working Families)

Kathleen A. Taylor (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Will Phillips (Libertarian)

20th District

JW Cook (Democratic/Working Families)

Michael T. Zale (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

21st District

Rachael A. Barnhart (Democratic)

Victor H. Sanchez (Working Families)

22nd District

Vincent R. Felder (Democratic)

23rd District

Linda M. Hasman (Democratic/Working Families)

24th District

Joshua P. Bauroth (Democratic/Working Families)

25th District

John F. Lightfoot (Democratic)

26th District

Yversha M. Roman (Democratic/Working Families)

Orlando J. Rivera (Republican/Conservative)

Tony Micciche (Libertarian/Independence)

27th District

Sabrina A. Lamar (Democratic)

28th District

Frank Keophetlasy (Democratic/Working Families)

29th District

Ernest S. Flager (Democratic)

City Court Judge (2)

Nicole Morris (Democratic/Working Families)

Melissa L. Barrett (Democratic/Working Families)

Member of City Council – East District

Mary Lupien (Democratic/Working Families)

David R. Sutliff-Atias (Green)

Member of City Council – NE District

Michael A. Patterson (Democratic)

Chris Edes (Green/Libertarian)

Member of City Council – NW District

Jose M. Peo (Democratic)

Member of City Council – South District

LaShay D. Harris ( Democratic/Working Families)

Marcus C. Williams (Republican)

Alexander J. White (Green)

Commissioner of Schools (4)

Beatriz B. LeBron (Democratic/Working Families)

Amy K. Maloy (Democratic/Working Families)

Willa Powell (Democratic)

Ricardo Adams (Democratic/Working Families)

Brighton

Brighton Supervisor

William W. Moehle (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Beth Anne Napier (Republican/Conservative)

Brighton Town Clerk

Daniel E. Aman (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Brighton Town Justice

Karen L. Morris (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Brighton Member of Town Council 4 Year Term (2)

Jason S. DiPonzio (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Christopher K. Werner (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Dale S. VanVechten (Republican/Conservative)

Brighton Member of Town Council 2 Year Term

Christine E. Corrado (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Chili

Chili Supervisor

Christopher I. McCullough (Democratic)

David J. Dunning (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Chili Town Clerk

Virginia L. Ignatowski (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Chili Town Justice

Kenneth R. Kraus (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

John V. Romagnola (Working Families)

Chili Member of Town Council (2)

Jason N. Marsherall (Democratic)

Gwendolyn J. Clifton (Democratic/Working Families)

James V. Valerio (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Michael S. Slattery ( Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Clarkson

Clarkson Supervisor

Theresa C. Alano (Democratic/Working Families/Common Ground)

Christa L. Filipowicz (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Clarkson Town Clerk

Sara L. Tebo (Democratic/Working Families/Common Ground)

Sharon S. Mattison (Conservative/Republican/Independence)

Clarkson Member of Town Council (2)

Thomas A. Trapp (Democratic/Working Families/Common Ground)

Sheldon A. Meyers ( Democratic/Common Ground)

Leslie A. Zink (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Thomas A. Guarino (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Gates

Gates Supervisor

William R. Kiley (Democratic)

Cosmo A. Giunta (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Gates Member of Town Council (2)

Lakesha V. Carter (Democratic/Working Families)

Theresa E. May (Democratic/Working Families)

Steve Tucciarello (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Christopher B. Diponzio (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Greece

Greece Member of a Town Council Ward 1

Mike Barry (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Greece Member of Town Council Ward 2

Rumella Tyana Cameron (Democratic/Working Families)

William F. Murphy (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Greece Member of Town Council Ward 3

Caroline A. Shaw (Democratic/Working Families)

Josh Jensen (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Greece Member of Town Council Ward 4

James W. Sawers (Democratic)

Diana M. Christodaro (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Hamlin

Hamlin Supervisor

Eric G. Peters (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Jason M. Baxter (Libertarian/The People’s Party of Hamlin)

Hamlin Town Clerk

Patty Jo Groenendaal (Republican/Libertarian/The People’s Party of Hamlin)

Keylee A. Gilfilian (Conservative/Independence)

Hamlin Town Justice (2)

Martin C. Maier (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Paul S. Rath (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Hamlin Member of Town Council (2)

Joel Yager (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Phillip C. Hurlbutt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Henrietta

Henrietta Supervisor

Stephen L. Schultz (Democratic/Working Families/Libertarian)

Kenneth H. Breese (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Henrietta Town Justice (3)

Robert L. Cook (Democratic/Working Families)

Susan Michel (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Gregory P. Salmon (Democratic/Working Families/Libertarian)

Steven M. Donsky (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

John G. Pericak (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian)

James F. Beikirch (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Henrietta Member of Town Council (2)

Millie C. Sefranek (Democratic/Working Families)

Jesse M. Redlo (Democratic/Working families)

Lisa S. Bolzner (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Scott M. Adair (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Irondequoit

Irondequoit Supervisor

David A. Seeley (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Ronald P. Cooper (Republican/Conservative)

Irondequoit Town Justice

Patrick K. Russi (Democratic/Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Irondequoit Member of Town Council (2)

Patrina D. Freeman (Democratic/Independence/Working Families)

John Perticone (Democratic/Independence/Working Families)

Gary J. Pawlak (Republican/Conservative)

Michael J. Valente (Republican/Conservative)

Mendon

Mendon Supervisor

John D. Moffitt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mendon Town Clerk

James P. Merzke (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mendon Town Justice

Jon M. Stern (Democratic/Working Families)

William P. Fletcher (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mendon Member of Town Council (2)

David L. Cook (Democratic)

Jeffrey R. Clark (Democratic)

Thomas G. Dubois (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Karen R. Jenkins (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mendon Superintendent of Highways

William E. Smith (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden

Ogden Supervisor

Gay H. Lenhard (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Town Clerk

Noelle M. Burley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Town Justice

Michael P. Schiano (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Member of Town Council (2)

Malcolm E. Perry (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Scott Clyde (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Parma

Parma Supervisor

Jack D. Barton (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Parma Town Justice

Michael A. Sciortino (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Parma Member of Town Council (2)

G. Blake Keller (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Stephen J. Zajac (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Parma Superintendent of Highways

James R. Christ, Jr. (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Penfield

Penfield Supervisor

Tony La Fountain (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Penfield Town of Justice

Michael J. Lingle (Democratic/Working Families)

Paula C. Metzler (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

Penfield Member of Town Council (2)

Julie A. Mitchell (Democratic/Working Families)

Mindy Maclaren (Democratic/Working Families)

Linda W. Kohl (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Debbie Drawe (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Perinton

Perinton Supervisor

Andrew G. Gilchrist (Democratic/Working Families)

Ciaran T. Hanna (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Perinton Town Justice

Thomas A. Klonick (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Perinton Member of Town Council 4 Year Term (2)

Dailia Rodriguez-Aponte (Democratic)

Meredith E. Stockman-Broadbent (Democratic/Working Families)

Seana L. Sartori (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Craig R. Chormann (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Perinton Member of Town Council 2 Year Term

Jeremy D. Jordan (Democratic)

David P. Belaskas (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Pittsford

Pittsford Supervisor

Kendra R. Evans (Democratic/Working Families

William A. Smith (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

Pittsford Member of Town Council (2)

Cathy Koshykar (Democratic/Working Families)

John J. Walk (Democratic/Working Families)

Katherine Bohne Munzinger (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Anthony J. Daniele (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

Riga

Riga Town Justice

Scott K. Okolowicz (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Riga Member of Town Council (2)

Lillian M. Maira (Democratic)

Stan Main (Democratic)

Derek M. Harnsberger (Republican/Conservative/Independence

Cynthia L. Jessop (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Rush

Rush Supervisor

Gerry Kusse (Democratic/Independence)

Phyllis P. Wickerham (Republican/Conservative)

Rush Town Clerk

Kathy Hankins (Democratic)

Pamela J. Bucci (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Rush Member of Town Council (2)

Chaz Rorick (Democratic/Independence)

Amber Corbin (Democratic/Independence)

James L. Roach (Republican/Conservative)

Daniel V. Woolaver (Republican/Conservative)

Rush Superintendent of Highways

Mark E. David (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Sweden

Sweden Supervisor

Kevin Johnson (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Sweden Member of Town Council (2)

Mary E. Rich (Democratic/Working Families)

Lori Skoog (Democratic/Working Families)

Randall E. Hoke (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Rhonda L. Humby (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Sweden Receiver of Taxes

Kathleen A. Bahr-Seever (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Sweden Superintendent of Highways

Brian T. Ingraham (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Webster

Webster Supervisor

Tom Flaherty (Democratic)

Ronald E. Nesbitt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Webster Town Justice

Jean M. Celian (Democratic/Working Families)

David T. Corretore (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Webster Member of Town Council (2)

Danielle M. Palermo-Jimenez (Democratic/Working Families)

Alison V. Petrillo (Democratic)

John J. Cahill (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

William G. Abbott (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wheatland

Wheatland Supervisor

Linda M. Dobson (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wheatland Town Clerk

Laurie B. Czapranski (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wheatland Town Justice

Harold H. Litteer, Jr. (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wheatland Member of Town Council (2)

Howard C. Hazelton (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Carl L. Schoenthal (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wheatland Superintendent of Highways 2 Year Term

Joshua L. Davis (Republican/Conservative)

East Rochester

East Rochester Village Mayor

John R. Alfieri (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

East Rochester Village Trustee (2)

Mark D. McDermott (Democratic/Working Families/Green)

Mark A. Florack (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Vincent E. Raschiatore (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Fairport

Fairport Village Trustee (2)