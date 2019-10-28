Early voting begins with some weekend hiccups, issues since resolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, New York residents are able to cast their votes before Election Day.

Close to 2,000 people in Monroe County participated in early voting over the weekend.

Some reported issues with ballot printing at one location, and another where only one polling machine was operating, but those kinks have since been addressed and sorted out, officials say.

Some folks who decided to partake in early voting at MCC say the process is simple and convenient, and that this process makes it easier to fulfill their obligation as an American citizen.

“It’s quick and easy,” said voter Beth Sieber. “It’s exciting that New York finally has this option. If something happens this weekend, I know my vote is in. It’s an obligation we have as citizens, it’s a way we have to impact what’s happening locally, and that spans out past Rochester and here in Monroe County.”

Early voting continues through November 3.

When can I cast my early vote?

Designated early voting locations will be open during the following dates and times:

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Saturday October 26, 2019

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM – Sunday October 27, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Monday October 28, 2019

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 PM – Tuesday October 29, 2019

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 PM – Wednesday October 30, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Thursday October 31, 2019

7:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Friday November 1, 2019

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM – Saturday November 2, 2019

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Sunday November 3, 2019

Early voting locations:

