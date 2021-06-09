Documents reveal sexual conversations between county legislator, multiple women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More documents have been released revealing more details of the independent investigation adopted by the Monroe County Board of Ethics that concluded Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) did violate codes of ethics.

The investigation uncovered numerous conversations, which were sexual in nature between Flagler-Mitchell and multiple women; some who reported unwanted sexual advances, and others reporting consensual relations where the legislature provided money or paid bills.

The more than 50 pages of redacted information all stem from claims from Lakaya Sinclair of unwanted sexual harassment.

Earlier this year, Flagler-Mitchell admitted he sent an inappropriate photo to a then 19-year-old woman last November. The county legislator said it was meant for his wife, and was sent to the woman on accident.

The young woman said the photo was “just the lower half of himself — nude.” She then went on to call for his resignation.

New details from a conversation between investigators and Flagler-Mitchell at his home on January 5 revealed that the legislature claims the photo is not of him.

“We talked about this further and then he disclosed to us that his son ‘had his thing on the internet.’ He added that his wife wanted to see what he (his son) put out there. He explained that a sibling of the son who did this sent Flagler-Mitchell a screenshot of the inappropriate picture. Flagler-Mitchell explained that this was the photo that he mistakenly send to Lakaya.”

After interviewing Sinclair, investigators learned that other women have received unwanted messaged from Flagler-Mitchell.

“Before showing Sinclair the recovered photo, Lakaya mentioned that she recently spoke with two different females who reportedly received unwanted messaged from Ernest Flagler-Mitchell.

Investigators say while examining the Facebook messenger records of Flagler-Mitchell, they found another woman they wanted to speak to. She wanted to remain anonymous about her experience:

“(Woman 1) acknowledged that she would contact Flagler-Mitchell for a legitimate matter, and then he would respond with ‘a different undertone and overtones’. She told us that she had responded by letting him know he was crossing the line. She told us that there had not been intimate contact between the two of them.

Iv. Dennis specifically asked (Woman 1) if she had been the recipient of any inappropriate images. She commented that it was apparent that ‘little Ernest wanted to come out and play’. (Woman 1) told us she received these images a couple of times and she didn’t know what promoted him to do such a thing. She said for her it was frightening or intimidating. (Woman 1) also commented that she is not intimidated by his position in government, that in no way does it have any impact on her.”

The documents also revealed investigators interviewed a women who had consensual relationships with the county legislator.

“(Woman 2) readily acknowledged that she did have contact with him in such a fashion and that they did in fact meet in person both [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] for sexual relations. She quickly told us that she did not have any complaints about him, that she may even have initiated the early conversation with him on Facebook messenger.

“With respect to the sending of an image of an exposed penis, (Woman 2) confirmed that she was the recipient of the same from Ernest Flagler-Mitchell.”

According to investigators, this anonymous woman also said she didn’t know anyone who was a victim of unwanted contact by Flagler-Mitchell.

The independent report is calling on Monroe County Legislature to pass a proposed ethics law and re-evaluate existing policies around sexual misconduct.

The Monroe County Democratic Caucus has called on Flager-Mitchell to resign.

Last month, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced they would not file criminal charges regarding the inappropriate photo.

Flagler-Mitchell is currently the leader of the Black and Asian Caucus in the Monroe County Legislature, a Democratic coalition that has splintered from its own party to align with Republicans, causing a schism in the legislature.

A statement Wednesday from Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo:

“Ernest Flagler-Mitchell has used his power as an elected official, a pastor, and trusted community leader – to create a culture of abuse that victimized women and took advantage of them in a time of need.

When Ms. Sinclair came forward with her truth, we as a community, whether elected or not, should have come forward to support her, myself included. What happened to Layaka was not an accident, it was wrong. We cannot say we stand up against sexual harassment when we allow fear and partisanship to dominate the conversation. Every woman has their own stories in the workplace, in a social setting, where we have encounter unwarranted sexual behavior. When we stay silent, it continues the normalizing of this conduct.

Ernest Flagler-Mitchell cannot continue to serve in a public office when he has refused to take responsibility for his own conduct.

Monroe County is better than this, we must stand up to support Lakaya and every victim of sexual harassment that steps forward.”

