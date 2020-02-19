Demond Meeks announces bid for Assembly, 4th Democrat in the running for 137th District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Demond Meeks, a local organizer for Union 1199SEIU and the Poor People’s Campaign, announced his candidacy for the 137 district in the New York State Assembly.

Meeks kicked off his campaign Wednesday at the Arnett Cafe in the 19th Ward.

Meeks is the fourth Democrat in the race, joining Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29), Rochester City School Board Commissioner Natalie Sheppard, and Rochester’s Little Italy Historic District founder Silvano Orsi.

Longtime Assemblymember David Gantt has held the position for decades, but recently announced he would not be seeking re-election this year.

The primary vote is set to take place in June.

The 137th district represents southwest sections in the City of Rochester as well as the Town of Gates.