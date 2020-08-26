Democrats in Monroe County Legislature form new caucus following clash over leadership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democrat legislators announced the formation of a new Black and Asian Democratic Caucus on Wednesday.

“We will move the progressive democratic agenda through the creation of a new Black and Asian Democratic Caucus in the county legislature,” Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell said in a press conference.

“In many ways this caucus made us feel like we were in an abusive relationship. And the first thing you tell someone in an abusive relationship is to get out of that relationship. We’ve woken up and will no longer be taken for granite.”

Flagler-Mitchell said this new caucus won’t spend its time discussing dog parks, but addressing the needs of the mental health community, or children in abusive situations.

“We don’t intend to talk about dog parks but instead, ensure to the members of the county that no matter which zip code they were born in, where they live now, how they worship or who they choose to love we will provide them a voice.”

Legislator Sabrina LaMar was also in attendance and listed some of the things the new caucus will specifically focus on including fully funding the public defender’s office, offering better support for the families of crime victims, taking a comprehensive look at how people of color are treated by probation officers and more.

